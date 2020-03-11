Exclusive: Rajkummar Rao reveals how he relaxes after playing an intense character

Rajkummar Rao is surely one of the best Bollywood actors today. The actor has shown how versatile he is with every movie that happens. From Bareily Ki Barfi, Omerta to Judge Hai Kya, Stree and now his next movie Chhalaang, the actor has played very different parts. In an interview with Filmfare recently, he talked about how he relaxes after playing an intense character that has a price on his mind.

Speaking of the same, he said: "I usually travel, listen to music. But the simplest thing is to be with your friends, go out, celebrate and celebrate." It is known that Rajkummar plunges deeply into the skin of a character with the greatest ease, but it is great to know how it becomes normal after that, isn't it? Keep watching this space for more information about Bollywood.