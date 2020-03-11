Exclusive: Nushrat Bharucha talks about the bond he shares with his castmates

%MINIFYHTML78337448d275d51ade93ae2f17dccaf411% %MINIFYHTML78337448d275d51ade93ae2f17dccaf412%

Nushrat Bharucha is an actress who slowly but steadily climbs the ladder of success with every movie that passes. His latest release, Dream Girl, was a success with Ayushmann Khurrana and his next film Chhalaang with Rajkummar Rao has already made the audience eager to see it on the big screen. The actress who was noticed by several people for her performance in films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety along with Kartik Aaryan recently spoke about the bond she shares with all her co-stars. The actress talked about Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Kaushal.

Speaking of Ayushmann, he said: "I arrived on the set of Dream Girl from the set of Turram Khan after driving all night from Haryana to Faridabad. When I arrived there, everyone was partying because they had a rest the next day. I joined them and we went partying until dawn. This was my presentation to the team. I had the idea that Ayushmann would be someone quiet, introverted. But his sense of humor and comic moment is something else. Woh dikhta kuch hai but hai kuch aur. We had a lot of fun on the set. As a person, he's an absolute gentleman. He's also amazing as an actor. "

She continued talking about Rajkummar Rao and said: "While we were filming Chhalaang, I wonder if Raj was in Haryana or not. Because as soon as the package was announced, he would fly back to Mumbai to work. He would return at 8 am next day for filming. He is so hardworking that he seems unreal. He works like a machine. Raj is also a bit moody. Sometimes he talks a lot and sometimes he keeps quiet. And out of the moments. "

Nushrat also talked about his first co-star Kartik Aaryan and said: "I'm ecstatic about my Pyaar co-star Ka Punchnama. He has a great list of movies. We had a long trip from PKP, Akaash Vani to SKTKS. When we started, we were children. I remember the conversations we had about actors and kaun kya kar raha hai … Realizing where we are today seems surreal. "

While in the end, he ended up talking about Sunny Kaushal: "I share a great friendship with Sunny, my co-star of Hurdang. I saw him for the first time at a party. When he left, I asked him about him. When I came to know that he is the Vicky Kaushal's brother, and I said: "Oh, I didn't know that Vicky has a brother." I later told Sunny. We filmed for 35 days. We held workshops for two months before that. in it, where I can tell you anything, it's special. Otherwise, I don't give my opinions easily. We love to sing and dance with the 90's numbers. " Well, it seems that she surely shares a great bond with all of them.