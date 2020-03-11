Eva Marcille has the time of her life with MzShyneka

Eva Marcille praised one of her friends, MzShyneka. She tells her fans that it should be illegal to laugh as much as they do. Check out his post below.

"It should be illegal to laugh as much as we @mzshyneka,quot; Eva captioned her post.

Someone said, "You are beautiful as always," and a follower posted this: "You are both beautiful."

A follower said that these women don't even need a filter: "It's a beautiful filter, but I know the boys would look great without him."

A fan said: ‘Hello, how are the princesses tonight? I hope your day was wonderful. I thank you for putting a smile on my face, and I hope you all woke up with one on your face too. "

Someone else commented: "Omg Eva, you are incredibly beautiful," and one follower praised the beauty of the ladies: "It should be illegal to be so beautiful."

A commentator was offering something for hair growth to these women: & # 39; I know you have amazing hair, but if you are someone you know is interested in trying a powder product for hair growth that you can mix in your baking or favorite drink, let me know! & # 39;

Someone said: ‘Beauties ❤️ @evamarcille Your laugh 😂 tickles me funny 😆 yes it does !!! In the morning program @rickeysmileyofficial you laughed at 🤭 something GARY was talking about happened at the restaurant @kandi, you laughed so hard that you had tears #NOKIDDING looking at you You didn't tickle me in the restaurant part, but YOU @evamarcille! I think you are a sweet and beautiful soul to be near. "

Apart from this, Eva made her fans happy with a video with her children.

Eva's followers are amazed after seeing the children, Marley, Mikey and Maverick, and they made sure to tell Eva this in the comments.



