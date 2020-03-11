Erica Mena does not seem so worried about the coronavirus, judging by her latest publication on social networks

Erica Mena doesn't seem to be so worried about the coronavirus judging by the most recent post she shared on her social media account. She points out the fact that there are worse things out there that people are not considering enough these days.

Look at the photo he shared below.

Someone said: "Moral of the story that we are going to die, no matter what we do, so live your life to the fullest and enjoy it,quot;, and another follower published this: "

A follower published this: "And the 75,000 people who died from the flu this year, but,quot; and someone else said: "We will worry about everything on the list and also about this newly added virus."

One person published: ‘Umm no. It is dangerous to spread this message. Yes, it is unfortunate, but this virus has no cure and spreads rapidly. People protect themselves, wash their hands and know their surroundings. "

Someone else said: Participa Participate in these comments as she came up with this post !!! Hi, she's just sharing … please be real, it's Erica Mena. I don't remember seeing any doctorate in front of his name, please keep it "I like you, gurl, but as I always say, be beautiful."

One person wrote this: "Yes, finally someone shares the truth, people react in an exaggerated way thinking that this will kill them."

Someone else wrote this: & # 39; Let's not forget the 700,000 people who get influenza every year and the 15,000 who have just died between October 2019 and February 2020. Also, let's not forget the 1.1 million people who have HIV and people who still have sex without condoms 🤷🏽 ‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ are dragging a LOT of the coronavirus & # 39 ;.

A follower published: “ All this is also important, but it is not transmitted by manual contact with cough, etc., so yes, the public must be aware: you are the mother of a newborn, I am sure you are taking precautions on who is in contact with your baby @iamerica_mena.

Ad

What do you think about Erica's message? Safaree also had something to say on the subject.



Post views:

one