Episcopal Rector in Fort Worth has the first case of "alleged positive,quot; Tarrant County from COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The rector of the Trinity Episcopal Church, Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth – Rev. Dr. Robert Pace – has the first "allegedly positive,quot; case of COVID-19 in Tarrant County.

He was hospitalized in isolation, diocese officials said. His wife, Rev. Dr. Jill Walters, was negative but will remain in quarantine in her home for 14 days.

Pace traveled to a conference in Kentucky at the end of February.

Your case is considered a presumptive positive until the CDC confirms it.

The immediate risk of transmission in Tarrant County and specifically in the city of Fort Worth remains low.

People are urged to continue their preventive measures of hand washing and surface disinfection through the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent diseases in general is to avoid exposure to the virus. The symptoms of COVID-19 vary from mild to severe, but include fever, cough and / or shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

The Tarrant County Public Health laboratory identified this case as part of the recently expanded tests.

The Tarrant County Laboratory serves Tarrant and 33 other counties in this region.

Dallas County also reported its first positive presumptive case of coronavirus on Tuesday.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with fever and cough and can cause bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

Although community transmission has not been detected, people should follow basic preventive measures as for any respiratory virus, which includes:

– Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick. If you experience difficulty breathing or persistent fever, call your primary care provider.

– Cover your cough or sneeze with a handkerchief or sleeve.

– Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.

COVID-19 originated in the city of Wuhan, China, in December 2019 and has now spread to more than 100 countries.

For more information, click here or call during business hours (817) 248-6299.