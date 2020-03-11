Enter the house of Dreamy Los Angeles of Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson I'll see you now … in your beautiful house.

In 2016, the young man of 30 years. Fifty Shades of Grey The actress bought a three-bedroom house in the Hollywood Hills of 1947, located right next to the Los Angeles Sunset Strip, for $ 3.55 million. Now, Johnson invites fans to take a look inside his humble abode in the latest issue of Architectural summary.

The mid-century modern house was designed by the architect Carl MastonAnd previous owners included Joy Y American horror story creator Ryan Murphy.

"I was immediately attracted to how it was clean but also cozy," Johnson said. Architectural summary. "I thought, I will never want to sell this place."

Custom furniture and artwork fill the house, and the cabinets of his modest kitchen are painted in Benjamin Moore's Alligator Alley.

The ground floor of Johnson's property contains an office where Johnson keeps memories as a photograph of the deceased writer and her father Don johnsonfriend of Hunter S. Thompson, a seat card musician Patti smith He gave her his phone number and a picture of the actress's appearance on SNL40th anniversary show in 2015, which shows it with Taylor Swift Derek Jeter, Sarah Palin, Steven Spielberg, George LucasY 50 cents.