Enter the house of Dreamy Los Angeles of Dakota Johnson

Simon Upton / Architectural Digest
Dakota Johnson I'll see you now … in your beautiful house.
In 2016, the young man of 30 years. Fifty Shades of Grey The actress bought a three-bedroom house in the Hollywood Hills of 1947, located right next to the Los Angeles Sunset Strip, for $ 3.55 million. Now, Johnson invites fans to take a look inside his humble abode in the latest issue of Architectural summary.
The mid-century modern house was designed by the architect Carl MastonAnd previous owners included Joy Y American horror story creator Ryan Murphy.
"I was immediately attracted to how it was clean but also cozy," Johnson said. Architectural summary. "I thought, I will never want to sell this place."
Custom furniture and artwork fill the house, and the cabinets of his modest kitchen are painted in Benjamin Moore's Alligator Alley.
The ground floor of Johnson's property contains an office where Johnson keeps memories as a photograph of the deceased writer and her father Don johnsonfriend of Hunter S. Thompson, a seat card musician Patti smith He gave her his phone number and a picture of the actress's appearance on SNL40th anniversary show in 2015, which shows it with Taylor Swift Derek Jeter, Sarah Palin, Steven Spielberg, George LucasY 50 cents.
The house also contains an outdoor pool, stone and vintage seating. Most of the house has been remodeled. Johnson rebuilt the cabinets in his master bathroom on a dusty pink camel, and installed a large bathtub and two separate vanities.
Simon Upton / Architectural Digest
"I think the key to a healthy relationship is double sinks," he joked.
Simon Upton / Architectural Digest
Johnson has been dating Chris Martin for more than three years He has a house in Malibu.
Simon Upton / Architectural Digest
"With my work and the speed at which my schedule can change, it is important for me to have a place to go and that is mine," Johnson said. Architectural summary. "Psychologically, I'm docked somewhere. This place is my anchor."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.