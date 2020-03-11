England will open the Women's World Cup defense against Australia in Auckland in 2021 | Cricket News





England celebrates its victory over India in the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup final

England defending champions will begin defending their 50-year title against Australia in Auckland next February.

%MINIFYHTML2b5af1bd70662378ca086805a7a8048011% %MINIFYHTML2b5af1bd70662378ca086805a7a8048012%

The Heather Knight team, which achieved a dramatic nine-run victory over India at Lord & # 39; s in 2017, will play a total of seven games in the all-to-all stage of the 2021 tournament in New Zealand.

At present, only England, South Africa, Australia and the hosts have qualified with India or Pakistan joining them depending on the results in the ICC Women's Championship.

The lost team will go to a qualifying tournament, where they will face Ireland, the Netherlands, the West Indies, Bangladesh, Thailand, Zimbabwe, the United States, Papua New Guinea and Sri Lanka, where the matches will take place in the summer. .

England was recently denied an opportunity to add the T20 World Cup crown to its 50-year title when its semifinal against India was rained in Sydney without a ball thrown.

Highlights of England's sensational return victory over India to win the Women's World Cup Highlights of England's sensational return victory over India to win the Women's World Cup

England Women's World Cup Calendar

February 7: vs Australia, Auckland

February 10: vs Qualifier, Hamilton

February 13: vs Qualifier, Dunedin

February 17: vs South Africa, Wellington (Basin Reserve)

February 21: vs Qualifier, Mount Maunganui

February 24: vs Qualifier, Christchurch

February 28: vs New Zealand, Christchurch

The semifinals of the competition will be held on March 3 and 4 in Mount Maunganui and Hamilton, respectively, and the final will be held under lights in Christchurch on March 7.

For more information on the ICC 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup and to pre-register for tickets, visit icc-cricket.com/cwc21