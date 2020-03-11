England limits fan interaction and public commitments in Sri Lanka for fear of coronaviruses | Cricket News





Jack Leach and Joe Root of England pose for a selfie with fans on the tour of England in Sri Lanka in 2018

England players will avoid fan interaction and limit public commitments in Sri Lanka in response to the threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

The measure, aimed at protecting players and fans alike, has been following the advice of the NHS and the World Health Organization to avoid possible infections and spread.

In a statement, the England and Wales Cricket Board said: "England players and staff have been asked to avoid any unnecessary public commitment and temporarily avoid casual interaction of followers, such as selfies or autographs.

"While we recognize that this will be disappointing for some fans, we emphasize that this is a measure to protect the continued well-being of the England Test team and is a decision that has not been taken lightly."

"In addition, England players and staff are also being instructed to avoid shaking hands where a & # 39; fist pump & # 39; or a personal greeting will be enough. Players will no longer participate in handshakes between them or with the opposition. "

