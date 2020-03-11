England 0-1 Spain

%MINIFYHTML7e6fd008f2618186440d58cce7060f9a11% %MINIFYHTML7e6fd008f2618186440d58cce7060f9a12%

England Women ended their 2020 SheBelieves Cup campaign with a 1-0 loss to Spain, putting the United States on the brink of another tournament victory.

England were looking to build their 1-0 win against Japan on Sunday and had the best of the first half, with Ellen White making a great effort in the 14th minute and the impressive Nikita Parris also closing in.

But Spain launched their experience with halftime substitutions and it was shown that they improved a lot. Unlike England, they made their pressure count when Alexia Putellas headed home in the 83rd minute to seal the victory.

It marks the seventh loss in 11 games for England and its second in the 2020 SheBelieves Cup, with the United States needing a point in their game against Japan to win the tournament.

More to follow …