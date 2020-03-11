Emily Blunt says this celebrity took her out of being a pop star

Oh, what could have been.
On Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Emily Blunt He revealed that she almost did not become an actor. In fact, she told the host Jimmy Kimmel that she wanted to be a pop star instead.
"It could have been Britney (Spears) ", he joked, noting that his dreams were short-lived due to a small detail." I realized I wasn't good at dancing and I didn't want to be Britney … I don't know. "
Before deciding that being a musician was not in the letters for her, the A quiet place 2 Star admitted that he had recorded some songs and had even tried dance classes. "I don't want to tell you too much because I feel someone is going to find these songs," he said. "Do you want to know the name of one of them?‘ Ring It Up. " You will never see the light of day. "
After receiving a laugh from Jimmy, Emily assured the night host that she didn't help write the song.
"I can't write. I really can't sing, no, I'm just kidding," he continued. "They said," I think you have a good voice and I think you could be a pop star. "I said," I can't dance. "They said," Don't worry about it. We'll teach you. "It didn't work. I tried to learn."
At that time, the The Devil Wears Prada Star was still acting and received some advice from one of her co-stars on list A who helped her make the right decision at the end.
"I was doing a play … my first job was with Judi Dench"Yes, the Lady," which was amazing and she was wonderful to me, "Emily recalled." And I went to ask for advice because I was very, very nervous about this career that I didn't know was right for me. I didn't think it was the right thing for me, and she said to me: Oh no, honey. You can not do both of them. You cannot act and do that. She told me about that. "
Changing gears, the duo talked about their next movie. A quiet place 2, who said it almost didn't happen for husband and A peaceful place director-writer John KrasinskiThe vision of the first movie.
"We were really reluctant to entertain the idea of a sequel," he explained. "But then, John threw me the opening of the movie, which is surprising." To really sell the idea, Emily joked that he also said, "And you would be an idiot if you don't want to be in this scene." And I said, "You're right."
Watch Emily relive her first days of pop star and reveal who John would have relocated if she hadn't signed up for the sequel in the fun video above!
A quiet place 2 Arrives in theaters on March 20.
