Emily Blunt says this celebrity took her out of being a pop star

Oh, what could have been.

On Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Emily Blunt He revealed that she almost did not become an actor. In fact, she told the host Jimmy Kimmel that she wanted to be a pop star instead.

"It could have been Britney (Spears) ", he joked, noting that his dreams were short-lived due to a small detail." I realized I wasn't good at dancing and I didn't want to be Britney … I don't know. "

Before deciding that being a musician was not in the letters for her, the A quiet place 2 Star admitted that he had recorded some songs and had even tried dance classes. "I don't want to tell you too much because I feel someone is going to find these songs," he said. "Do you want to know the name of one of them?‘ Ring It Up. " You will never see the light of day. "

After receiving a laugh from Jimmy, Emily assured the night host that she didn't help write the song.