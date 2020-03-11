Emily Blunt reveals why she didn't pursue pop stardom

Emily Blunt once considered pursuing a career in pop music, USA Today reported. When Blunt stopped next to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! On Tuesday night, the 37-year-old actress revealed that she almost walked away from acting.

Emily joked that it could have been Britney Spears. According to Blunt, he sang many songs, but most of them will never see the light of day. Emily joked that she didn't want to reveal too much about her old songs because someone would eventually find them.

According to the A peaceful place star, a songwriter said she had a great voice and real potential to become a pop star. However, one problem was her dance skills, which the record label hoped to address.

Unfortunately, it didn't work that way. Emily joked that she tried to work on her movements, but it was not natural. Fortunately, she later worked on a play alongside the legendary Judi Dench, who pushed her back on the right track.

Blunt claims that Dench told him that he had to pursue a career in one or the other. She couldn't do both at the same time. Blunt claims that the legendary actress really convinced her, which ended up being the right decision.

Blunt is currently in the midst of promoting his new movie, A quiet place, part II, Directed and written by her husband, John Krasinki, whom she married privately in 2010. Blunt and Krasinski's first film was a success, and she made millions of dollars at the box office on a tight budget.

Earlier this year, Chris Martin, while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres showHe claims that he texted Emily Blunt and John with what he thought was a hilarious prank. Martin suggested a musical version of A peaceful place without talking or music.

Apparently, the joke failed and neither side responded to the text. Later, Krasinki responded to Ellen's camp tweet, saying that she never received an email from Chris, but that Martin was a "global treasure,quot;.



