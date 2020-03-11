Emiliano Sala: suspect of involuntary manslaughter does not face any other action | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML82356df0c18256dc16ea005a99c55e4211% %MINIFYHTML82356df0c18256dc16ea005a99c55e4212%





Emiliano Sala died in a plane crash in January 2019

The police confirmed that a man arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter after the death of Emiliano Sala will not face further action.

Argentine forward Sala died on January 21, 2019, along with pilot David Ibbotson, when the plane that took him from Nantes in France to his new Cardiff club crashed on the English Channel, near Guernsey.

The Dorset police investigation into the death led to the arrest of a 64-year-old man from North Yorkshire last June.

Detective inspector Simon Huxter, of the main crime investigation team of the Dorset Police, said: "We have conducted a detailed examination of the circumstances of Mr. Sala's death, this has been a complex investigation involving the examination of a large amount of evidence and in contact with a range of organizations.

Tributes were paid to Sala at the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes

"We have worked closely with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Crown Prosecutor Service (CPS) during our investigation and now we can confirm that Dorset police will not seek a formal indictment decision by the CPS in relation to the crimes of homicide.

"An investigation into the operation of the flight continues and this is being directed by the CAA and, therefore, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time."

In January, Cardiff urged the French authorities to initiate an official investigation into the death of Sala, whose pilot was not licensed to conduct commercial flights.

The House of Lords has urged strong action against the use of unlicensed air taxis, and the Government has said it is currently conducting a security review to try to combat the problem.