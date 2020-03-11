Elon Musk has some words about Coachella after the event has been postponed

Coachella was officially postponed until October amid the fears of the coronavirus. After the announcement, billionaire Elon Musk had some words to say about the event. Check out his messages that he shared here on Twitter below.

People are increasingly stressed these days. Some of them joked about the festival and most of them say that prevention is better than cure.

Someone said: "They are postponing and canceling everything but these bills."

A follower had some useful tips for sharing: ‘Wash your hands often. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. "

Another follower said: "Didn't Coachella have an outbreak of herpes last year? A little crown won't hurt at all."

Someone else posted this: "Now they are a boost because they act like they don't have an outbreak of herpes," the virus should be the least of their worries ""

A follower wrote: "I already knew I was coming, but white drunk people in the desert was not a good idea anyway."

Anyway, here are Musk's posts below.

Someone said: "With all the money he earned, he can make his own Coachella," and another follower posted this: "I miss when Coachella was all about music … now it's about showing off going to Coachella and posting fit photos. "

A follower wrote: "Ummm Beyoncé is the only artist who killed Coachella 💆🏾‍♀️"

One commenter said: "Beyoncé was the only enlightened thing in Coachella," other than that, he's not lying. "

Someone else posted this: ‘He's not lying. Unfortunately, much of what we have consumed over the years has been diluted by the "populars."

In other news, Elon and Grimes will have a baby and the singer announced that she is very sick since she became pregnant.



