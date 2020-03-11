Elon Musk boasts that Tesla has just manufactured his 1 millionth car – BGR

Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, recently boasted on Twitter that Tesla had manufactured his 1 millionth car.

Tesla's success in recent years has been reinforced by Model 3, the company's affordable EV designed for the mass market.

With the Tesla Model And ready to go into production this year, Tesla sales are about to increase significantly in the near future.

For a variety of reasons, Tesla seems to have a rather vocal contingent of detractors who are too inclined to attack the company at the first hint of bad news. And if we are honest, Tesla can often act in a way that results in justified criticism. Whether from Elon Musk's online pranks or the company's inclination to make ambitious promises about aggressive deadlines he can never keep, Tesla is a controversial company, to say the least.

At the same time, what Elon Musk and Tesla have achieved in a relatively compressed time frame is amazing. Remember, Tesla arrived on the scene for the first time in 2008 with the original Tesla Roadster, a niche vehicle from all angles. Advance 12 years and Tesla today is thriving and seemingly firing on all cylinders. At this point, Elon Musk this week went to Twitter and announced that the company had produced its one millionth car.

Musk's tweet can be seen below:

A million cars for a company that many critics thought would go bankrupt years ago is an achievement. The milestone points to Tesla's perseverance, his willingness to take risks, his ability to innovate and, last but not least, the unwavering love that Tesla owners tend to have for the company.

Once again, Tesla managed to move from being a niche player in the automotive market to an absolute monster. It is no exaggeration to say that Tesla marked the beginning of the EV revolution and, in the process, forced traditional automotive companies like Porsche to significantly alter their product roadmaps and adopt EVs.

Looking to the future, there is no reason to assume that Tesla's momentum will begin to diminish. In any case, the company seems to be just beginning. Starting with the continued success of Model 3, Tesla later this year plans to begin production of Model Y, a cross-version of Model 3. Beyond that, the company plans to launch the Tesla Semi, a next-generation Roadster. and, of course, the controversial Cybertruck.

In light of that, it is not surprising that Tesla's actions have skyrocketed in recent months. As of December, Tesla shares were trading in the $ 330 range. By mid-February, Tesla shares had risen to $ 917 per share. Without a doubt, the optimism surrounding the company is growing as the company's product portfolio seems to be stronger than ever. Suffice it to say that Tesla will be able to sell its next million cars much faster than it took them to sell the first.

