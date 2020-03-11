Ellen DeGeneres surprise for gymnast Nia Dennis will make you cry

Grab the scarves.

On Wednesday, Ellen Degeneres gave UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis the most touching surprise during your visit to The Ellen DeGeneres show. While the duo talked about his new popularity on social networks, Nia, which was viral last month for her Beyoncéinspired by the floor, she told the host during the day that her dreams of competing in the Olympic Games were suspended after an unexpected injury.

"Well, I was testing for the 2016 Olympic Games and I really broke the Achilles, like, three months before the Olympic Games," he explained. "And it was really devastating because I feel that everything I sacrificed, they sacrificed my family, it was simply … it went down the drain and I really wanted to quit gymnastics."

Nia continued: "But, I really had to dig deep and, like, find it inside myself to know that, just because a dream is gone, does not mean that I will prevent me from achieving the rest of my dreams."

Throughout her recovery and her successful university sports career, the 21-year-old girl credited the support she received from her younger sister. Maya, 10, with inspiring her to pursue her passion.