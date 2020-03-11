Ellen DeGeneres surprise for gymnast Nia Dennis will make you cry

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
On Wednesday, Ellen Degeneres gave UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis the most touching surprise during your visit to The Ellen DeGeneres show. While the duo talked about his new popularity on social networks, Nia, which was viral last month for her Beyoncéinspired by the floor, she told the host during the day that her dreams of competing in the Olympic Games were suspended after an unexpected injury.
"Well, I was testing for the 2016 Olympic Games and I really broke the Achilles, like, three months before the Olympic Games," he explained. "And it was really devastating because I feel that everything I sacrificed, they sacrificed my family, it was simply … it went down the drain and I really wanted to quit gymnastics."
Nia continued: "But, I really had to dig deep and, like, find it inside myself to know that, just because a dream is gone, does not mean that I will prevent me from achieving the rest of my dreams."
Throughout her recovery and her successful university sports career, the 21-year-old girl credited the support she received from her younger sister. Maya, 10, with inspiring her to pursue her passion.
"She loves me, she loves me, she admires me," said Nia. "And honestly, in my days when I feel I can't do it anymore or I just want to give up even more, she just keeps me going."
And really Ellen show Trendy, little Maya was waiting behind the scenes to surprise her older sister during the show. Before revealing his surprise, Ellen said: "I wanted to give you something that would mean something to you. Then, Maya, get out!"
To make the moment even sweeter, the adorable boy brought Nia a bouquet of flowers and ran towards her in the center of the stage. When marking his first time seeing each other since the holidays, the sisters duo shared a big hug and got excited.
After their meeting, Maya joined her parents in the front row of the audience to cheer on Nia while performing her viral routine, which features an instrumental montage of Beyoncé's hit songs "Crazy In Love,quot;, "Ego,quot; and " 7/11, "as well as the Child of Destiny keep track of "Lose My Breath,quot;.
Watch how Ellen's sweet surprise develops and see Nia perform her viral floor routine in the video above!
