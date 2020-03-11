Elderly patient in a nursing home dies becoming the third death from coronavirus in California – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – A resident in an assisted housing facility in Sacramento died of complications from COVID-19, according to the Sacramento County Department of Public Health, which brings California's number of deaths from the coronavirus to three.
The patient was in his 90s according to officials.
"We express our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this person," said the director of the Sacramento County Department of Health Services, Dr. Peter Beilenson, in a statement. "We will all work to protect our most vulnerable residents from exposure to communicable diseases."
So far, another 2 have died from the coronavirus: an old man from Placer County, who had been on a Princess Cruise ship, and a woman in her 60s, from Santa Clara County. Both patients had chronic health problems, according to authorities.