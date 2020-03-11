Elderly patient in a nursing home dies becoming the third death from coronavirus in California – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – A resident in an assisted housing facility in Sacramento died of complications from COVID-19, according to the Sacramento County Department of Public Health, which brings California's number of deaths from the coronavirus to three.

The patient was in his 90s according to officials.

%MINIFYHTML9226c1208cd7347bb18eaa20ec6e007011% %MINIFYHTML9226c1208cd7347bb18eaa20ec6e007012%

"We express our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this person," said the director of the Sacramento County Department of Health Services, Dr. Peter Beilenson, in a statement. "We will all work to protect our most vulnerable residents from exposure to communicable diseases."

So far, another 2 have died from the coronavirus: an old man from Placer County, who had been on a Princess Cruise ship, and a woman in her 60s, from Santa Clara County. Both patients had chronic health problems, according to authorities.