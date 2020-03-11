Echo Park residents want something to be done after a series of fatal blow and leak accidents – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The security video of February 24 shows the final moments of the life of Morena Alvarado López.

Seconds after the images were recorded, a 58-year-old vehicle and her husband Juan Behena, 71, were hit by a vehicle while crossing Sunset Boulevard near White Knoll. Behena was seriously injured, but survived. The driver stopped for a few moments and then continued.

Police have offered a $ 50,000 reward to help find the suspicious driver.

That morning accident is just one of the many blows and leaks in the Echo Park area that have alarmed the police and are looking for solutions.

"There have been many accidents," said Isaac Hernandez, who lives in the neighborhood.

His house is just a few meters from the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Douglas Street, the scene of two fatal crashes in recent months.

"By living so close, you can also feel it, because people leave memorials and what not, and you can see the human aspect," he said.

José Vaquero, 60, died there when he crossed Sunset against the light while trying to catch a bus.

The security video shows Cowboy crossing the street. Seconds later, the suspect is seen moving away.

A 61-year-old woman also died at the intersection after being hit by the driver of a stolen car that left the scene. That driver was arrested later.

"People just don't realize that they can't go so fast when they turn the corner, because they can't see anything when they get to that corner," said Hernandez.

Co-owners of the Parado lounge on the corner of Sunset and Douglas said they have seen more police patrols since the deaths.

"They have realized that something is happening here," said Everado Vargas.

Police say stopping these deaths is just a matter of drivers slowing down.