E3 conference canceled due to growing concerns about coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Organizers of the long-running E3 video game conference confirmed today that this year's event has been phased out due to coronavirus concerns.

Originally scheduled for June 9-11, the Electronic Entertainment Expo draws thousands of gamers, developers, and tech companies to the Los Angeles Convention Center.

"After growing and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during an unprecedented global situation," according to a statement from event organizers. “We are very disappointed that we cannot hold this event for our fans and followers. But we know it is the right decision based on the information we have today. "

“Our team will communicate directly with exhibitors and attendees with information on how to provide full refunds. We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to show industry news and announcements in June 2020. "

In 2017, the world's largest tech show brought more than 68,000 people to the city and generated more than $ 75 million, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Event cancellation follows other events that have been recently canceled or postponed, including the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals.

