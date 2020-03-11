Dwyane Wade's trans daughter considers joining women's basketball! (Report)

Dwyane Wade's daughter, Zaya Wade, may be considering joining her school's women's basketball team, according to social media reports.

The rumor, according to reports, comes from other students of the 12-year-old Zaya school.

Zaya's brother, Zaire, is one of the star players of the Sierra Canyon School basketball team. And Zaya's father, Dwyane Wade, is one of the best basketball players in NBA history.

Clearly, Zaya has basketball genes, but so far he has shown little interest in his father's favorite sport.

However, according to a girl who attends the prestigious Zaya school, Zaya is being recruited to join the women's basketball team. The girl posted on Twitter that Zaya had been asked to join the women's basketball team, and she is considering it.

And this is completely legal, according to current California law, the California Education Code, transgender athletes can compete based solely on their gender identity.