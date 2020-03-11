Dow ends 11-year winning streak as coronavirus outbreak threatens economy

The coronavirus outbreak ended one of the longest winning streaks in the history of the market on Wednesday, when the Dow Jones industrial average plummeted and global policy makers faced the mounting economic crisis.

The Dow closed with a loss of almost 6%. That brought the drop from its most recent peak to more than 20%, the threshold that defines a bear market, after the 11-year run of the Dow in bull market territory.

The broader S,amp;P 500 was down nearly 5% during the day, though it was less than 20% down from its peak less than a month ago.

The full economic cost of the outbreak, now officially a pandemic, will not be clear for months. But there is mounting evidence that it will be serious. Airlines warn of empty planes and huge financial losses. A sharp drop in oil prices threatens to put energy companies out of business and thousands of American drillers out of work. Supply chain bottlenecks are forcing factories around the world to cut production, even as a drop in consumer confidence is raising concerns that there will be demand for their products once production resumes.

Policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic seemed reluctant or unable to respond aggressively to the crisis. A rate cut by the Federal Reserve last week failed to calm financial markets. A similar Bank of England measure on Wednesday was equally ineffective.

Governments in Europe were struggling to manage their budgets even before the virus struck, limiting their ability to spend a lot to keep their economies afloat. And in the United States, which does not face such restrictions, President Donald Trump has resisted aggressive stimulus measures that many economists say are necessary to contain the damage.

"If the Trump administration and Congress cannot come together quickly and put together a sizeable and responsible package, then a recession seems like a real possibility here," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. He said he saw about a 50% chance of a recession in the next year.

Just a week ago, few economists thought a recession was likely. Most thought that any damage caused by the virus would be brief and that the economy would experience a sharp, "V-shaped,quot; recovery. However, the forecasts have become significantly bleaker since then, as the virus has spread more widely in the United States and the effects worldwide have become more pronounced.

Italy on Wednesday ordered nearly all companies across the country to close after previous travel restrictions were unable to contain the virus. Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany said on Wednesday that up to 70% of her country's population is likely to become infected. The World Health Organization officially declared the outbreak as a pandemic, recognizing its global reach.

The United States, unlike Europe, had a fairly strong economic base before the virus hit. Unemployment was near a five-decade low, consumer spending and the housing market were strong, and overall growth slowed but was still strong. That should give the economy some buffer.

But the cracks showed. The trade war with China hurt manufacturers and farmers, leaving the economy even more dependent on consumer spending. Last year, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times to try to keep expansion on track.

"The economy was already lagging behind this year," Zandi said. "All it was going to take was a push to turn the economy on its back, and it just took a hard hit."

Top Wall Street executives, called to a meeting Wednesday with Trump, said the banking system was strong enough to withstand the recent turmoil.

"This is not a financial crisis," Citigroup chief executive Michael Corbat told the president. "The banks and the financial system are in good shape, and the banks are here to help."

Trump, often with his arms crossed, seemed to regret the end of the bull market. He cited the strength of the February employment report and said additional data suggests that the economy is still running smoothly.

"Now we are coming to a patch," he said. "And we are going to have to do something about the response to this virus."

Investors were not convinced. Hopes for a stimulus package, which helped push shares sharply higher on Tuesday, faded on Wednesday, and so did the recovery: Oil prices fell again, lowering energy reserves. Discretionary consumer stocks, a sector that includes both cruise lines and restaurants, also dived, as investors seemed to appreciate the decline in spending among Americans. Goldman Sachs analysts said on Wednesday they expected the S,amp;P 500 to drop another 11% in the middle of the year.

"Even if the virus situation improves, we are seeing people simply being very cautious when they return," said Nariman Behravesh, chief economist at IHS Markit. "It is going to take a while for people to feel comfortable going back to large crowds, getting back on a plane."

In fact, no amount of fiscal stimulus or interest rate cuts will restore canceled flights or postponed events, nor, at a time when health officials recommend "social distancing," would lawmakers want to. The only thing that could really prevent economic damage or liquidate financial markets is beyond the power of economic policy makers: control the virus.

"I don't think it's something that conventional monetary and fiscal policy can solve," said Lewis Alexander, chief US economist at Nomura Securities in New York. "It's not like you write a big enough check, everything will be fine."

But economists said there was still an opportunity to limit the damage and avoid the cascade effects that could cause a recession. Aid to affected industries could help prevent layoffs. Cash payments could allow people to continue spending even if their hours are cut or they lose their job due to quarantine.

That window could be closing. Job site ZipRecruiter said on Wednesday it had seen a sharp decline in job posting in hotels, restaurants and other affected industries, one of the first swings in the job market.

Consumer confidence in March suffered its biggest drop in a single month in Trump's term, according to a new national poll conducted for The New York Times by online research firm SurveyMonkey. The decline was one of the first tests that the outbreak, and the financial market turmoil it has caused, is threatening consumer spending, the lynchpin of economic expansion throughout the decade.

The drop in confidence is not yet serious: more people (39%) expected very good or somewhat good business conditions in the next year than those who expected very bad or somewhat bad conditions (22%). But sentiment could be further shaken by continued financial turmoil. The survey was conducted last week and was completed on Sunday, before stock markets fell 8% on Monday in a single day of virus losses.

In addition to the challenge, the people most at risk of losing their jobs or hours are mostly service workers: housewives, airport vendors, waiters, and waitresses. Those workers are less likely than white-collar workers to have paid sick leave, and they are less likely to have the financial resources to weather a period of reduced income. That could worsen the effect on consumer spending, said Michelle Meyer, chief economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"That's the part of the economy that presumably has the most limited budget, so they don't necessarily have savings to cut or lines of credit that they can use," he said. "An income shock in that population turns into a faster and potentially deeper consumption shock."

Efforts to combat the outbreak are likely to worsen the economic situation, at least in the short term.

Experience in other countries offers lessons for the United States. China appears to have been able to control its outbreak, but only by closing vast regions of the country. South Korea has won applause for its decisive response, but that also required major disruptions to daily life and commerce.

"The virus is beatable, but the steps required to beat it are economic killers," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, a research firm.

Shepherdson said the only way to boost the economy after such a big disruption was through a "highly successful fiscal response."

So far there is little evidence that such a response is coming. Trump is proposing a temporary elimination of the payroll tax, a move with a large dollar figure, which could cost almost $ 1 trillion, but that would only put a little extra money in the workers' bank accounts. For people who lose their jobs as a result of the outbreak, a cut in payroll taxes would not help at all.

Democrats are preparing their own paid sick leave plan for affected workers, as well as exemptions from federal student loans and mortgages, block grants to help communities, and assistance to help keep public transportation systems up and running. . Negotiations between the parties have only just begun.