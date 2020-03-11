Donations Still Needed Amid Coronavirus Crisis – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Blood centers across the country are urging healthy people to continue donating blood despite concerns about the new coronavirus.

Vitalant, the country's second largest community blood service provider, said in a statement that it supports initiatives by public health officials to limit the spread of the virus, which is also known as COVID-19.

But he said blood centers have always required people to be in good health to donate blood, and the blood collection process follows the policies set by the US Food and Drug Administration. UU. To guarantee the health and safety of donors and patients.

Dr. Ralph Vassallo, chief medical and scientific officer for Vitalant, said: "Hospitals will be extremely challenged if COVID-19 infections increase. The last thing we want them to worry about is having enough blood for trauma victims and cancer patients. "

Vassallo said: "That is why it is imperative that healthy people donate blood at donation sites and blood donations now."

Representing all blood banks, the AABB, formerly known as the American Association of Blood Banks, recently urged healthy people to make and keep donation appointments and ensure that blood impulses continue.

Blood bank officials said all blood types and components are necessary, with a significant need for platelets and type O blood donations. They said that the platelet supply must be constantly replenished because platelets have a short shelf life of only five days.

Vitalant said that in addition to banning unhealthy people from donating, he is alerting non-donors if they have visited mainland China, South Korea, Iran and Italy within 28 days, have had a COVID-19 infection or have been exposed to someone suspected of having a COVID-19 infection.

The nonprofit said that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of contracting COVID-19 is currently low.

Vassallo said: "Furthermore, due to the nature of the virus, it is highly unlikely that it can be transmitted through blood transfusions."

The blood services center said that in addition to vigorous FDA-mandated testing of all donated blood components, its staff follows rigorous safety and disinfection protocols at its blood donation and donation centers. He also said that donating blood has no impact on a donor's immune system.

"Sick hospital patients depend on blood donors: there is no other source of blood. We need healthy individuals to donate blood, while following the guidance of CDC and other agencies, "said Vassallo.

Vitalant, formerly known as the Pacific Blood Centers, is based in the Phoenix area, but has two blood donation centers in San Francisco.

