Do you disinfect your phone? Here is why you should – Up News Info Detroit

Some studies say that cell phones are one of the dirtiest things found daily.

Researchers have discovered that the devices carry 10 times more bacteria than most toilets.

People rarely clean their phones, allowing bacteria to accumulate and accumulate.

These are some of the best phone cleaning products that can help you kill bacteria and clean your smartphone without damaging it.

Rub alcohol and water

Disinfectant wipes

Microfiber cloths

It is recommended to clean your smartphone at least once a day. Researchers also say it is essential not to take the phone to the bathroom and wash your hands frequently.

