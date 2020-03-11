Do the creators of Angrezi Medium plan to make the Chinese medium the next one?

After the successful execution of Hindi Medium (2017), the creators will launch Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan this Friday, March 13. Interestingly, they are also planning an upcoming Chinese medium, given the great response to Hindi Medium in China.

The good creators of the franchise are apparently so impressed by the good results of the box office that its launch in 2017, Hindi Medium, saw in China that they have scheduled the launch of Angrezi Medium in China in a few months.

Dinesh Vijan, the franchise producer, told an important newspaper: "Hindi Medium was launched in China and it was a success. Angrezi Medium will also find its way in a few months. I was in the country four weeks after the premiere of the first On April 4, 2018, having dinner in a private room in one of the restaurants when one of the waitresses, upon learning that the Hindi Medium producer was there, came running to tell me that he had seen the movie with his little daughter and he had really connected with her. That made me think. "

Hindi Medium, starring Irrfan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, was directed by Saket Chaudhary. Produced with a modest budget of Rs 22 Rs, the film went on to make a business of Rs 110 Rs, according to reports. The sequel, Angrezi Medium, brings Irrfan back as a male protagonist and has Radhika Madan as his daughter. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in an important role.