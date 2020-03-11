Disneyland's Avengers Campus opens in July – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Superheroes from everywhere will gather this summer at the Avengers Campus, the newest land to open at Disneyland.

Avengers Campus will open on July 18 at Disney California Adventure Park, bringing together the most powerful heroes on Earth to cast nets with Spider-Man, train with Black Panther and Dora Milaje, and save the Guardians of the Galaxy from the Fortress of the Collector.

"Avengers Campus will be a place where fans and guests will finally be able to enter the universe they love and be alongside some of their favorite heroes," said Dave Bushore, vice president of creative franchise and marketing at Disney for Marvel Studios, in a statement.

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: REST! It has already been part of California Adventure for some years. But with the new Avengers Campus built around it, the new land will offer new attractions like the interactive family-friendly attraction, "Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure," which will give fans a chance to see Captain America. , Black Panther, or Black Widow take on villains at Avengers headquarters, or learn the mystical arts with Doctor Strange at the Sanctum.

The new Avengers themed restaurants include Pym Test Kitchen and Pym Tasting Lab, where craft beers will be sold; Terran Treats and Shawarma Palace, where fans can rekindle Tony Stark's enthusiasm for trying shawarma after the Battle of New York.