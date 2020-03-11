Did Madison really keep Peter Weber's mother waiting for 3 hours?

First impressions are everything, but according to The Bachelor& # 39; s Chris Harrison, not everything was what it seemed when it was time to Madison Prewett get together Peter WeberThe family of.
As fact abundantly evident at the end of last night, Peter's mother, Barbra Weber, found it offensive that Madison postponed his scheduled performances for "three hours." Barb complained about having to travel from Los Angeles to Australia to meet the potential fiancé of his son, who, he said, did not bother to apologize for the delay and spoke to the Weber family.
But as Harrison explained during today's appearance on Up in the air with Ryan SeacrestMadison is not entirely to blame.
"Being late was as much for Peter as for Madison," he explained. "The reason they were late (was that) they were having a discussion in advance. They were arguing about & # 39; Are they going to do this? Are we at the stage where we should meet your parents? & # 39; That discussion was between the two of them, so it wasn't Madison who had an attack. It wasn't Madison who put on her makeup and was late. It was also Peter. "
As for Harrison's reaction to Barb's fury, he said he couldn't have predicted "how angry she would be with her son, with Madison, all of that." The reality television presenter also offered an insight into Peter's mindset shortly after the cameras stopped working.
"I saw Peter and he was visibly upset. He was really upset, understandably. When you have the means to look at your mother and say, 'Mom, please stop. I love this girl,'" he explained, more Later noting: "I really kept trying to turn Barb's page and say, 'Look, can't we get through this? Let's just wish them well and no matter what happens'.
And like the rest of Bachelor Nation, Harrison is completely in the dark regarding Peter's future with Madison.
"I don't know where he is going from here. I really don't. I know Peter was extremely upset and so was Madison. Peter is going home. I was hoping to see him on my porch last night," he joked.
