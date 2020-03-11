Did Madison really keep Peter Weber's mother waiting for 3 hours?

First impressions are everything, but according to The Bachelor& # 39; s Chris Harrison, not everything was what it seemed when it was time to Madison Prewett get together Peter WeberThe family of.

As fact abundantly evident at the end of last night, Peter's mother, Barbra Weber, found it offensive that Madison postponed his scheduled performances for "three hours." Barb complained about having to travel from Los Angeles to Australia to meet the potential fiancé of his son, who, he said, did not bother to apologize for the delay and spoke to the Weber family.

But as Harrison explained during today's appearance on Up in the air with Ryan SeacrestMadison is not entirely to blame.

"Being late was as much for Peter as for Madison," he explained. "The reason they were late (was that) they were having a discussion in advance. They were arguing about & # 39; Are they going to do this? Are we at the stage where we should meet your parents? & # 39; That discussion was between the two of them, so it wasn't Madison who had an attack. It wasn't Madison who put on her makeup and was late. It was also Peter. "