Detroit police release Hit-and-Run video, ask for help in identifying the driver – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT)The Detroit Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify a wanted male suspect in connection with a critical hit and flee.

It happened on the west side of the city. March 1 at approximately 1:15 a.m. in West McNichols Road and Stahelin Avenue.

Police say a woman was trying to cross the street when she was hit by a large black SUV with chrome trim and damage to the front driver's side.

Driver The vehicle fled the scene traveling west on West McNichols.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was included in critical condition.

Anyone with information should contact Fatal Squad of the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

