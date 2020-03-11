Defiant Bernie Sanders promises to be a soldier in an American campaign | USA News

A defiant Bernie Sanders said Wednesday that he is moving forward with his Democratic presidential campaign despite a series of blunt losses in Tuesday's primary election.

Sanders told reporters in Burlington, Vermont, that he will not resign even though his path to the presidential nomination was shortened considerably after decisive defeats against Biden in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.

"We are winning the generational debate," said Sander. "While Joe Biden continues to do well with older Americans … our campaign continues to win the vast majority of young people's votes."

He warned Democratic leaders to ignore the issues favored by those young voters. "You can't just be satisfied with winning the votes of older people," he said.

Pressure on the independent Vermont senator has increased to end his presidential bid and work to unify the party against President Donald Trump. But he said he is expecting a scheduled debate Sunday with Biden.

Sanders is slated to appear on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday.

Four years ago, under similar pressure in a primary showdown against Hillary Clinton, Sanders struggled for months before backing Clinton in July.

Democrats have been pressing Sanders to withdraw from the race and save them from months of a messy and expensive primary fight. But the 78-year-old democratic socialist has shown nothing if he is not willing to take over the political establishment through thick and thin.

The head of the most powerful super PAC in democratic politics, Priorities USA, pledged his allegiance to Biden on Wednesday.

"The math is clear now," Priorities President Guy Cecil tweeted, "Joe Biden will be the Democratic presidential candidate." He promised that his organization would do "everything we can to help him defeat Donald Trump in November."

He added: "I hope others will join us in the fight."

But Sanders' supporters have urged him to continue his fight, arguing that he is the only man who embodies the dramatic change they long for.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee released a statement even before the polls closed on Tuesday asking Sanders not to quit, or at least not before Sunday's debate.

"There is no quick coronation for Biden," said Maria Langholz, speaking on behalf of the group. "Win or lose tonight, Bernie should stay in the race until the March 15 debate at the earliest."