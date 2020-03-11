David Dahl could supplant Charlie Blackmon as the initial hitter for the Rockies

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. – Charlie Blackmon became a star as the protagonist of the Rockies, but the team is considering changing their cast.

%MINIFYHTML303efee508a312971c8803a30fe849dd11% %MINIFYHTML303efee508a312971c8803a30fe849dd12%

Gardener David Dahl is on deck to replace Blackmon as the club's initial hitter.

"We are thinking a lot about that," manager Bud Black said Tuesday.

The question, of course, is why? Blackmon, a four-time All-Star, has a career base percentage of .360 to go along with 172 home runs, including 32 last season. In 2017, he won the National League batting crown with an average of .331, beat 37 homers and drove 103 major league records from the starting position.

But Dahl, who turns 26 on April 1, is younger and faster than the 33-year-old Blackmon. It is also a tempting idea because Blackmon could move his RBI power to the heart of the order. With Dahl hitting first followed by Trevor Story's swift blow behind him, he could create a dynamic double hit.

"David combines a lot of talent that you like to see at the top of the order," Black said, adding that he will finalize his decision in the next seven to 10 days. “With all the things that accompany the blows there, it offends us a lot. He has power. It has speed. In the minor leagues, he was very successful. He is familiar with that. "

But Dahl would have to climb more to the base and attack less to make it work. Dahl's .346 career percentage at the base is not up to what Blackmon has done.

"I've had some conversations with the coaches, I talked a little with Bud and it seems we could do that," Dahl said. "Basically they said I was myself, don't change who I am as a hitter."

The Dahl early last season was not a worthy initial candidate. In his first 37 games (147 plate appearances, 132 at-bats) he struck out 50 times with an .342 OBP. But he changed the position of his hand after watching videos and working hard with the blow coaches to make better contact. After May 21, he posted an OBP of .361 in 267 plate appearances with 60 strikeouts in 242 at-bats.

Black sees that Dahl is becoming a polished hitter, so he thinks it's worth trying to put him on top of the order.

"I indicated to David that there are no restrictions on,quot; you have to make pitches "and that sort of thing," Black said. “He releases him to take his turn at bat, which we think is good. Take a good turn at bat and it's getting better. He has the desire to improve. "

Blackmon is one of the most studious Rockies players and Dahl is soaked in what he can.

"He has a great baseball mind, you can learn a lot from him," said Dahl. "Really, I can't think as much as he does. He's very good with numbers. I'm not great with that. I'm more like," Look at the ball and hit it. "