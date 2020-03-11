Danny Drinkwater sent home from Aston Villa training for Jota Shock | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLf7d681cd87c76c158f6d0928799ab59511% %MINIFYHTMLf7d681cd87c76c158f6d0928799ab59512%

Danny Drinkwater was told to leave Villa's training camp the Tuesday after the incident.

%MINIFYHTMLf7d681cd87c76c158f6d0928799ab59515% %MINIFYHTMLf7d681cd87c76c158f6d0928799ab59516%

Danny Drinkwater's future at Aston Villa is at stake after he was involved in an altercation with teammate Jota at the club's training ground on Tuesday. Sky sports news Has confirmed.

The midfielder was sent home following the incident that occurred during a session that included players who were not involved in the Dean Smith team's 4-0 loss in Leicester on Monday.

A decision will be made in the next few days about Drinkwater's future at Villa, his current loan contract with Chelsea will expire at the end of this season.

He was also involved in an attack outside a Manchester nightclub during his stint at Burnley last year, an incident that saw him outside for a few weeks.

Drinkwater was an unused substitute against former Leicester club on Monday night

Drinkwater has made four appearances for Premier League Villa fighters since joining the club on January 7.

The former Leicester player will not appear in Villa's Premier League clash against his parent club Chelsea this Saturday.

Since moving to The Blues in 2017 for £ 35 million from Leicester, he has been limited to just 23 appearances.

The Villa Smith side is two points adrift in the top-tier relegation zone and, in addition to Chelsea, they will also face Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal from now until the end of the season.