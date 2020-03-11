Dallas Cowboys WR Ventell Bryant arrested on DUI charges in Florida – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Dallas Cowboys player Ventell Bryant was arrested on DUI charges in Florida.

It was just before 5:00 a.m. with the police in Tampa who jailed the 23-year-old.

According to officials, the wide receiver had a blood alcohol level between .102 and .099. The legal limit in Florida is .08. He was arrested after allegedly not passing a field sobriety test.

Bryant, a native of Tampa, was arrested for driving a Dodge Charger without turning on his headlights. The officers who arrested him said he "exhibited various disability clues,quot; and admitted that he had had several daisies.

He was jailed in Hillsborough County and held on a $ 500 cash bond.

Bryant arrived at the NFL through Temple University and reached an agreement with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 after not being selected.

After joining the Cowboys, Bryant was initially placed on the practice squad, but an injury that ended the season with safety Kavon Frazier promoted him to the active roster in October.

Last season, Bryant played in 12 games for the Cowboys, mostly on special teams, but by no means was he a raider to be on the team's 2020 roster.

Bryant is entering the last year of a two-year deal that will pay him $ 585,000, but his arrest opens him to a possible NFL investigation that could lead to the suspension.