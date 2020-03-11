DaBaby's lawyer claims that Tyronesha's laws were not the person who slapped (Update)

TSR Updatez: Just hours after Da Baby's alleged slapping victim detailed the account of the assault, DaBaby's legal team says she is not the woman he slapped at a Florida show. We reported when a woman named Tyronesha Laws got up after claiming that DaBaby slapped her while she was at a show over the weekend. Laws claims she was standing next to a woman who flashed her phone flash in DaBaby's face, which is when she claims DaBaby hit her.

DaBaby's lawyer told TMZ that the improved video shows DaBaby slapping the person who hit his left eye with what appears to be a phone with the flashlight on and NOT the person standing next to them.

%MINIFYHTML245d4743667afed9c41b9b33d2305a9511% %MINIFYHTML245d4743667afed9c41b9b33d2305a9512%

DaBaby's lawyer also claims that several people have come forward claiming to be the victim and are working to establish the real identity of the person who was slapped. He also publicly apologized to the victim before the Laws of Tyronesha were presented, which she did not take with kindness because she felt she was mocking the situation.

Well, will the real victim get up? We will keep you posted on updates to this story, Roommates.