Da Baby's victim talks about her sincere apologies while the rapper recreates a slap

Da Baby offered an apology to the fan who was caught in a slapping video where he blamed the two. It turns out that he didn't even slap the person whose flash caused the drama.

In a video that has gone viral since then, Da Baby can be seen being hit by a phone and reacting by hitting a fan to the floor. After discovering that the fan was a woman, he issued a public apology.

Only a few days later, the rapper recreated the incident in a sketch.

Since then, the victim hired a lawyer and explained his version of the facts. She also called BS for her forgiveness.

Tyronesha Laws spoke with TMZ where she said: ‘He still makes a joke about it like yesterday: he uploaded something on his page, in a clothing store. I don't feel he was sincere with the apology. He was ashamed. I have people calling me, writing me on Instagram with fake pages. The people who see me at my job, like saying oh, you're the girl who got slapped. "

As for exactly what happened, he says it was a woman beside him who took out his phone.

‘We climbed the stairs to take a picture in the photo booth next to the stage. I see security saying & # 39; move, move, move, everyone move off the road & # 39 ;. I was standing next to a young woman and suddenly I turned around and said to my boyfriend: & # 39; There goes DaBaby, he is entering. & # 39;

After waking up from the assault, he felt pain in his right cheekbone and was diagnosed with a bruise.

The woman also claims that the incident has affected her daughter, who cries when she hears her mother talk to her lawyers about the incident.

Hopefully, this disaster teaches Da Baby to think before reacting.



