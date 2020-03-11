Current former state fire commissioners testify on Capitol Hill about sprinklers at Minnesota High Rises – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc483bcf47494d7dee57e0b5e7601e21411% %MINIFYHTMLc483bcf47494d7dee57e0b5e7601e21412%

– How safe are Minnesota high-rise buildings in a fire?

Right now, there are more than 40 buildings without sprinkler systems. The Minnesota state fire chief hopes a bill in the legislature will change that.

The terrible Cedar High Apartment fire in Minneapolis that left five people dead is not just a memory for Abdi Mohamed. It is a living nightmare.

"Every time I pass by or remember my late mom's building, it always makes me cry," said Mohamed.

Her 67-year-old mother was one of five who died in the fire.

"I hope my mother and others don't die in vain," he said.

Tom Brace served as the Minnesota State Fire Marshal for almost 20 years. He says lives would have been saved if the sprinklers were on site.

"We think a (sprinkler) head would have put out the fire in a 400-square-foot unit," said Brace.

Brace and current state firefighter Marshall Jim Smith testified for a bill that would require sprinklers on all Minnesota skyscrapers in 2032. Smith testified that, apart from Minneapolis, several cities, including Rochester, Mankato, and Duluth, have high-rise buildings. without sprinklers. Duluth alone is 13.

"This is a statewide problem," said Fire Marshal Smith. "We have identified at least 42 buildings across the state of Minnesota that are 75 feet or taller that do not have sprinkler systems."

READ MORE: MPHA: Need for Sprinklers Cited Months Before Cedar High Apartments Deadly Fire

One concern is cost. The previous upgrade in St. Paul has cost just over $ 1 million per building, but that amount can skyrocket.

"You have to be a little careful with the cost figures because if you come across asbestos, you have to get rid of it," Brace said.

The proposal to modernize all of Minnesota's skyscrapers continues to move rapidly through House committees. But his future in the Republican-controlled Senate is much less clear.

Senator Kari Dziedzic, the author of the bill in the Senate, requested a hearing on the legislation, but has not yet received it on Capitol Hill.

Under state law, all high-rise buildings constructed after 1979 must have sprinkler systems. Those built before 1979 have acquired rights.