covid-19: Coronavirus: Google recommends all North American employees to work from home – Latest news

Alphabet Inc's Google recommends that all its North American employees work from home if their roles allow it, the search giant said, with the goal of minimizing the risk of the coronavirus spreading.

The new recommendation is an expansion of a similar guideline given to employees in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Most large companies so far have limited the option of working from home to specific regions in the United States.

Business Insider, which first reported the move, said Google sent a memorandum Tuesday to its tens of thousands of American employees, recommending that they work remotely until at least April 10.

Separately, a Google spokesperson said the company is temporarily banning ads for medical masks on its platform "as a precaution."

Google said it is establishing a COVID-19 fund, whereby all of its temporary staff and providers can take paid sick leave if they show symptoms of the virus or can't go to work due to quarantine.

