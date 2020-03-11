Courage Christian beats Fort Collins in a five hour overtime thriller, 1-0 – Up News Info

George Gwozdecky took over the Valor Christian hockey program in 2015 with the intention of turning a humble three-win team into a Colorado high school power.

Five years later, Gwozdecky, the former coach of the University of Denver and winner of consecutive NCAA titles (2004-05), accomplished his mission and added a new line to his long resume: state hockey champion CHSAA 2020.

No. 1 Valor Christian defeated No. 3 Fort Collins 1-0 with a goal from forward Evan Pahos in a five-hour thriller for the state championship Tuesday night at Pepsi Center. For the first time in the history of CHSAA hockey (since 1976), teams needed more than three extra hours to decide a winner.

It was also a sweet redemption for an Eagles team that lost in the final only two years ago. The Valor hockey program (20-2-1) now joins the growing list of high performance athletes at the school.

The title of the game was a clinic on excellence in the goal of goals of both schools, which passed without scoring through regulation and four periods of sudden eight-minute death.

Fort Collins junior netminder Sam Simon faced an avalanche of Valor's offense with the staggering 84 saves. The senior Eagles goalkeeper, Trey Hirschfield, was equally impressive, but faced much less pressure, achieving 36 saves. Valor failed in five power play opportunities and, the Lambkins did not convert two opportunities.

The dam finally broke at the 2:12 mark of the fifth overtime, switched to four-on-four, with both teams clearly gassed. Pahos placed the disc beyond Simon's left leg pad without help for the winner.

Here is the goal that won the title of Christian Value in the fifth AT! #copreps pic.twitter.com/lmpTKFD0FZ – Colorado HS Hockey (@ColoHSHockey) March 11, 2020

This story will be updated.