Cory Elementary School closed Wednesday after parents tested positive for coronavirus

Cory Elementary School in Denver closed on Wednesday after a parent of two students tested positive on COVID-19.

"We were recently alerted that one of our Cory parents has a confirmed case of COVID-19," according to a letter to the parents of director Joan Wieser.

The district notified the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which will determine who the parent has contacted, according to the press release. The two children who attend Cory are being examined for the virus, according to the letter.

"As a precaution, the district decided to close Cory Elementary School on Wednesday, March 11," the letter said. "We will take this time to completely disinfect the school, including common areas and classrooms."

The district will be in daily contact with our Cory families to share updated information, according to the statement.

“The health and well-being of our students and staff are the top priority of the district. We are working closely with local and state health officials to respond to this situation, and we will provide periodic updates as the situation develops, ”the letter said.