Coronavirus Updates: NCAA Tournament, first four games in Ohio to be played without spectators

The NCAA tournament and the first four games held in Cleveland and Dayton, Ohio, respectively, will be played without spectators due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced an impending state order Wednesday regarding "mass meetings,quot; in the state of Ohio. That will include NCAA men's basketball tournament games, which will be closed to the public. The first four will be from March 17 to 18. The first and second round games will take place from March 19 to 22.

We will shortly issue rules regarding mass gatherings in #Ohio. All experts have told us that there is a risk in any type of mass meeting: the closer you are to other people, the greater the risk. You should ask yourself if you need to go to a large meeting. – Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 11, 2020

It is the latest move by DeWine since the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Cleveland on Monday. Other measures taken in response to the coronavirus include the MAC Tournament (also held in Cleveland) which is closed to the general public, as well as Ohio that limits ticket sales to the state high school fight and women's basketball tournaments.

The NCAA has not issued a decision on attendance rules for first and second round games.