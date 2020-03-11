Home Sports Coronavirus Updates: NCAA Tournament, first four games in Ohio to be played...

Coronavirus Updates: NCAA Tournament, first four games in Ohio to be played without spectators

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>NCAA already monitors the coronavirus and continues to prepare for the NCAA 2020 Tournament
%MINIFYHTML37d9204836aa35f0f5e858a02b49abf011% %MINIFYHTML37d9204836aa35f0f5e858a02b49abf012%

The NCAA tournament and the first four games held in Cleveland and Dayton, Ohio, respectively, will be played without spectators due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML37d9204836aa35f0f5e858a02b49abf013%%MINIFYHTML37d9204836aa35f0f5e858a02b49abf014%

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced an impending state order Wednesday regarding "mass meetings,quot; in the state of Ohio. That will include NCAA men's basketball tournament games, which will be closed to the public. The first four will be from March 17 to 18. The first and second round games will take place from March 19 to 22.

PLUS: Coronavirus updates: every sporting event canceled until COVID-19 spreads in the United States, Canada

It is the latest move by DeWine since the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Cleveland on Monday. Other measures taken in response to the coronavirus include the MAC Tournament (also held in Cleveland) which is closed to the general public, as well as Ohio that limits ticket sales to the state high school fight and women's basketball tournaments.

The NCAA has not issued a decision on attendance rules for first and second round games.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©