coronavirus: two Dell and Mindtree employees test positive for coronavirus – Latest news

Two employees working with IT companies Dell and Mindtree have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to company statements. The Dell employee had returned from the United States, including a visit to Texas, while the Mindtree employee also had a history of foreign travel, the two companies said in separate statements.

"We can confirm that two Dell India employees were tested for the COVID-19 virus after they returned home from the United States, including a visit to our headquarters in Round Rock, Texas. One employee was negative; another was positive and since then it has been quarantined, "said Dell Technologies.

The company said it continues to take measures to protect members of the Dell Technologies team and communities by adhering to the health and safety guidelines of the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control, and coordinating with officials health premises.

Mindtree said one of its employees returning from a trip abroad tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10, 2020.

"The employee along with his family members are under quarantine and medical supervision. All measures are being taken to provide him and his family with the best medical care. The employee isolated himself when he returned from the trip and did not visit the office or meet other Mindtree colleagues, "the company added.

Mindtree said it has been consciously taking precautions in all its operations to combat any adverse incident with its employees.