Coronavirus panic spreads throughout Europe: five things you should know | News

It is the second day of a national closure in Italy, the European epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak and the most affected country outside of China, and officials are already considering even stricter measures to fight the infection.

So far, 10,149 people have been infected in Italy and 631 have died from the virus. Almost 900 patients are in intensive care.

With Italy under total quarantine, worries increase across Europe, with countries that eat from the west to the west of the continent intensifying containment measures.

Here are the five main developments:

Italy considers even stricter measures

Italy reflected on the imposition of even stricter restrictions on everyday life and announced billions in financial aid on Wednesday to cushion the economic shocks of the coronavirus, its latest efforts to adapt to the rapidly evolving health crisis that also silenced the heart generally bustling of the Catholic faith, St Peter's Square.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he will consider requests to tighten Italy's already extraordinary antivirus block. Lombardy, the most affected region in Italy, is pushing for the closure of non-essential businesses and cuts in public transport.

These additional measures would be in addition to social and travel restrictions. Police enforced the rules that customers stay 1 meter (3 feet) apart and made sure that businesses close before 6 p.m.

Germany says 70 percent of the population could be infected

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, citing experts, estimated that up to 70 percent of the population could be infected by the new coronavirus.

Germany had confirmed about 1,300 infections until Wednesday, with two deaths. The government has recommended cancellation of all events with more than 1,000 people.

"It must be understood that if the virus is there, and the population still does not have immunity to this virus, so far there are no vaccines or therapy, a high percentage – experts say 60 to 70 percent – of the population will be infected "Merkel told reporters in Berlin.

She said that the priority is to stop the spread of the disease "so all the measures we are taking are of the greatest importance because they are giving us time, no matter what we do, it is not in vain."

But Merkel's comment can cause panic, said Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

"I do not want to comment on the situation in Germany, although I believe that such statements rather cause panic. In any case, we have taken strong measures so that such worse scenarios are out of the question," said the news agency CTK quoted Babis as saying .

United Kingdom intensifies measures to contain financial consequences

As fears grow across Europe about the possible financial consequences of the infection outbreak, Britain presented an economic stimulus plan of £ 30 billion ($ 39 billion) on Wednesday to address the risk of a coronavirus recession, Only hours after the Bank of England reduced interest rates in a double-barrel response to the crisis.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's finance minister Rishi Sunak announced the plan as part of an increase in debt-driven investment for the next few years that budget forecasters said it was the biggest stimulus since 1992 after a decade of austerity.

Meanwhile, British health minister Nadine Dorries was isolated after testing positive for the virus.

Cases, increased deaths in Spain

Coronavirus cases in Spain have exceeded 2,000, approximately half of them in the Madrid region, where two-thirds of the country's virus deaths have occurred.

The Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday of 2,002 cases nationwide, an increase of 363 compared to the previous day. The deaths reached 47, until 11 on Tuesday.

Fernando Simon, director of the health emergency center in Spain, said the deaths in Madrid were high because much of the contagion was occurring in nursing homes.

Madrid and two regions in northern Spain are closing schools and universities for two weeks to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Long lines have formed in supermarkets in the Madrid area amidst signs of panic buying.

Hungary declares state of emergency

Hungary has declared a state of emergency throughout the country due to the spread of the coronavirus and has prohibited the entry of people arriving from Italy, China, South Korea and Iran.

University classes have been suspended as there are many foreign students attending. Classes in schools will continue for now as young children seem to be among the least affected by the virus. You cannot hold events for more than 100 people indoors and for more than 500 people outdoors.

So far, Hungary has 13 cases of the coronavirus, several of them Iranian students who recently returned from their homeland.

Several states in the United States and Italy are among the other places that have declared a state of emergency due to the virus.