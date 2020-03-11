Coronavirus: Nottingham Forest players and staff give negative | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLd2eb4372a391a69a359c7f98ceeee60011% %MINIFYHTMLd2eb4372a391a69a359c7f98ceeee60012%





Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis tested positive for coronavirus

All Nottingham Forest players and staff have tested negative for coronavirus.

The owner of the forest, Evangelos Marinakis, announced Tuesday that he had a coronavirus, only a few days after he attended the home game of the Championship against Millwall.

A club statement said: "Nottingham Forest can confirm that all players, staff and officials have been tested for the coronavirus and all results have been negative."

"A few hours after receiving the news that the owner Evangelos Marinakis had tested positive for the virus, the club took quick steps to organize the tests for all first team players, staff and officials who came into contact with the owner last week. "

"The club will maintain a close dialogue with the governing bodies and relevant football authorities to ensure that the correct measures are taken."

Wednesday's Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal was postponed after it was learned that the owner of the Forest contacted the Arsenal team.

Marinakis, who is also the owner of Olympiakos, was present at the Arsenal home game against the Greek team in the Europa League at the end of last month.

The Greek businessman met some members of the Arsenal squad, although no one in the club had prolonged contact with Marinakis. However, he did shake the hand of an Arsenal player.

Coronavirus: key sports developments

The last leg of the Chelsea Champions League against Bayern Munich on March 18 will be played behind closed doors, as will Barcelona's decisive match with Napoli on the same night. PSG's match with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday is also played behind closed doors.

The round trip of the last 16 Europa League games of Manchester United in LASK on Thursday will be played behind closed doors. The UEFA Europa League qualifier at Olympiakos in Greece on Thursday will also not have spectators inside the stadium. The wolves have confirmed that they had a request to postpone the Europa League clash on Thursday with Olympiacos rejected by UEFA. The Rangers' first leg against Bayer Leverkusen on March 19 will be played behind closed doors. Rome will not travel to Spain for their Europa League match against Sevilla on Thursday after their plane from Italy was not authorized to land

The Italian football federation (FIGC) admitted on Tuesday that the Serie A season may not end due to the outbreak of coronavirus. All national sports actions have been suspended in Italy after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that the entire country would be closed from Tuesday morning.

All La Liga games for at least the next two weeks will be played behind closed doors following the updated advice of the Spanish authorities.

All matches in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 until April 15 will be played behind closed doors in the middle of the outbreak, the French League (LFP) said on Tuesday. The French League Cup final between PSG and Lyon on April 4 has been postponed

The Euro 2020 qualifier of the Republic of Ireland against Slovakia in Bratislava on March 26 will be played behind closed doors. Germany's international friendly soccer against Italy on March 31 will also be played behind closed doors.

The Football Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed that ticket sales for the Euro 2020 play-off match with Northern Ireland were suspended.

England's friendly matches against Italy on March 27 and Denmark on March 31, both at Wembley, will continue as planned, according to the Football Association

The France vs Ireland Six Nations game was postponed on Monday. As it stands, the Wales vs. Scotland game is the only game in the final round of the Six Nations that will take place as originally scheduled, after the Italy vs. England game in Rome was postponed last week.

The Catalan Super League game at home against the Leeds rhinos in Perpignan on Saturday will continue behind closed doors

The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells was to start in California on Monday, but now it will not take place

The Indian Open golf tournament, scheduled to take place from March 19 to 22 in New Delhi, has been postponed