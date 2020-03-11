Coronavirus, Joe Biden, Harvey Weinstein: Your Wednesday Briefing

In other developments:

Delays in tests delay the US response. UU.

When the first US case of coronavirus was confirmed in late January, scientists tried to reuse a flu research project to detect the new virus.

But federal and state officials would not allow it, saying investigators did not have explicit permission from the study subjects.

The episode illustrates how regulations often designed to protect privacy and health have prevented national testing. Even now, states like New York and California are struggling to conduct a generalized test, which makes it impossible for officials to get a real picture of the outbreak.

"The newspaper,quot;: Today's episode is about what went wrong with the tests in the US. UU.

