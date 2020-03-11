Coronavirus, Joe Biden, Harvey Weinstein: Your Wednesday Briefing

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
Delays in tests delay the US response. UU.
When the first US case of coronavirus was confirmed in late January, scientists tried to reuse a flu research project to detect the new virus.
But federal and state officials would not allow it, saying investigators did not have explicit permission from the study subjects.
The episode illustrates how regulations often designed to protect privacy and health have prevented national testing. Even now, states like New York and California are struggling to conduct a generalized test, which makes it impossible for officials to get a real picture of the outbreak.
Go deeper: We have produced an illustrated look at the virus, which includes how it enters the body and infects the cells.
Joe Biden takes control
The former vice president is now the likely presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, after Defeat Senator Bernie Sanders in at least four of the six states that voted on Tuesday, including the Michigan Grand Prix.
Mr. Sanders has not been mathematically eliminated in the delegate race, but his path to success has been reduced to a splinter. Here are five voting conclusions and the full results so far.
Only 10 days after his first victory in South Carolina, Mr. Biden moved to unify a fractured party on Tuesday with an appeal to Mr. Sanders' supporters. "We share a common goal," he said, "and together we will defeat Donald Trump."
News Analysis: "So complete is Mr. Biden's control over the party now that any collapse would probably require a change in political sense as acute as the one that precipitated his rise," our reporters write.
Whats Next: Both Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders canceled the big events on election night, citing concerns about the coronavirus, and there will be no live audience in Sunday's debate between the two candidates. Vice President Mike Pence said that the future of President Trump's demonstrations would be decided "on a day-to-day basis."
If you have 4 minutes, it's worth it
Working from home is overrated
Our technology columnist Kevin Roose used to be an advocate of avoiding the office and the daily travel needed to get there.
But one season working from home during the coronavirus outbreak has reminded him that what remote workers earn in productivity, they often get lost in more difficult benefits to measure, such as creativity and innovative thinking that can be provided in an office.
This is what is happening most.
Harvey Weinstein statement: The former Hollywood producer faces up to 29 years in prison when he is sentenced today. Recently published court documents show that, in the days after reports of his history of sexual assault, Weinstein asked for help from two dozen influential people, including billionaires Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos.
The future of Vladimir Putin: The Russian president could remain in office at least until 2036 and perhaps for life under the new legislation.
Secret site for migrants: Greece detains incommunicado immigrants and then summarily expels them from Turkey, one of several hard-line measures taken to seal Europe's borders that experts say violate international law. The Greek government has defended its actions as a legitimate response to the recent provocations of the Turkish authorities.
Snapshot: Above, the town of Langar, Tajikistan, in what was the Silk Road, a vast network of old trade routes from China to the Mediterranean. Our writer passed 12 days following the road through Central Asia. There were "frequent incidents of abject transactional chaos, often hilarious," he writes, adding: "We hope it never ends."
Nightly Comedy: "Today,‘ Wheel of Fortune "was filmed without an audience as a protection measure against the coronavirus,quot; Jimmy Fallon said. "Things are so bad there, that Vanna is turning all the letters with her elbow."
What we are reading: This investigation of the Tampa Bay Times from GardaWorld, a company that took shortcuts while building an empire of armored trucks. "It reveals, in amazing and horrifying detail after another, the remains and the carnage left behind," says Matt Apuzzo, our research correspondent in Brussels. "Brilliant investigative journalism,quot;.
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Pastelón, a banana, cheese and mince casserole like lasagna from Puerto Rico, is "a dream dish," says our food editor, Sam Sifton.
Listens: In the latest Popcast, our critics discuss how Kevin Parker built and maintained his psychological rock project, Tame Impala.
Eat: When Pastrami Masters, a new deli, moved to its space in Brooklyn, it maintained the Lebanese menu of the previous tenant. Read the review of Pete Wells.
Smarter life: Sweat can't transmit the coronavirus, but that doesn't make the gym risk free. This is what experts say.
And now for the backstory in …
Stocking your pantry
Melissa Clark, food columnist, wrote last week about stock up against uncertainty. We talked to her about cooking in stressful times.
The federal government recommends store a water and food supply for two weeks. How should people be thinking about buying food now?
It is always a good idea to have an assorted pantry, whether you feel anxious about the world or simply because the refrigerator is empty. There is an additional layer of security and control: whatever happens, you will eat well.
What should be first on the list?
Start with your favorite starch: it could be pasta or rice. Next: protein. Beans are great: if you're going to be home for a long time, I could also boil some dried beans, which taste the best, although canned beans are among my favorite favorite foods. That is the kind of skeleton of the food, so you need flavor: so take advantage of aromatics such as garlic, onion and spices. If you like to bake, buy butter, yeast, sugar, salt.
Should we think of food as more than calories and nutrition at a time like this?
People emphasize eating, that's something real. So you could also eat very well. But feeding yourself, your family and your neighbors will give you a great feeling of calm and joy. This is how we overcome difficult times.
