Coronavirus is now a global pandemic, according to the World Health Organization – BGR

The coronavirus COVID-19 is a global pandemic, the World Health Organization declared today.

The group initially refused to use the "pandemic,quot; label, but said the severity of the outbreak now meets poorly defined criteria.

The United States has taken few steps to curb the spread of the disease.

The World Health Organization has just declared that the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 has reached the level of a global pandemic. After repeatedly announcing that he would delay making that statement until he was absolutely certain of the seriousness of the outbreak and its spread, the group made the call today and announced it at a press conference from Geneva, Switzerland.

The statement comes as confirmed cases of coronavirus infection continue to grow, passing 115,000. More than 1,000 of those cases are in the United States, but these numbers are likely much lower than the actual number of infected individuals, meaning that the outbreak is much more widespread than it appears on a map.

Simply declaring the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic does not necessarily mean that countries will handle the situation differently than they already are. The US government. UU. It has come under increased scrutiny for its inaction, even as new cases continue to rise and stores begin to run out of supplies, such as disinfecting cleaning agents, toilet paper, and other long-term survival products.

"Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO's assessment of the threat posed by this coronavirus. It does not change what WHO is doing, and it does not change what countries should do," the Director-General of the press told reporters. WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He added that he felt that many countries were not taking the situation seriously enough and that the WHO is "deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction."

The World Health Organization still believes that countries can curb the spread and ultimately end this fast-moving outbreak, but action must be taken. Quarantine procedures and mandatory blocks in some areas have already been started in places like China and Italy, but many countries, including the United States, are doing little to prevent the spread of the virus on a larger scale.

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic now stands at more than 4,200. Recently, the CDC revealed that the number of deaths will continue to rise not only because of new deaths, but also because it continues to find posthumously confirmed infections, meaning that people died from COVID-19 before doctors knew how to verify them.

There is a fine line between staying calm and not doing enough. There are many around the world who believe that the coronavirus is being overstated or overreported, and that it is not as serious as it sounds. There is no need to panic, but precautions must be taken before there is a reason to panic. Hopefully, the WHO pandemic declaration will fuel some of those actions.

