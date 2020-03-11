Coronavirus in Wisconsin leads to closure of Osceola High School for cleaning – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd4497115664483746423f0ea27a2f47c11% %MINIFYHTMLd4497115664483746423f0ea27a2f47c12%

OSCEOLA, Wis. (Up News Info) – Osceola Lanes was busier than usual for a Tuesday, full of young bowlers who were not at school.

The activity was due to the concerns of COVID-19 that kept the children at home during the day. A precautionary step necessary to allow thorough cleaning of all school buildings in the district.

%MINIFYHTMLd4497115664483746423f0ea27a2f47c13% %MINIFYHTMLd4497115664483746423f0ea27a2f47c14%

"The school was canceled, so we decided to go bowling and take the children out of the house and find something to do," explains the mother, Shawnah Dunnom.

%MINIFYHTMLd4497115664483746423f0ea27a2f47c15% %MINIFYHTMLd4497115664483746423f0ea27a2f47c16%

On Saturday, a patient who later tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus disease attended a weekend event in high school.

Then, as a precaution, a team of 15 custodians met early Tuesday to begin the task of disinfecting the most vulnerable surfaces.

The district's effort was made as recommended by public health officials to stop any risk of a wider spread.

"I totally trust our school district," explains Gwen Wright, father of four Osceola students.

Wright was at school on Monday attending an awards banquet with his daughters when the district made the decision to close and clean.

The move sent 1,600 students from across the district home on Tuesday.

“Everyone was very good with us going out and going out. There was no hysteria or panic, ”Wright added. "They all did what they were told to do and left."

At the beginning of Tuesday afternoon, the work was almost complete. A conference call with state and county health officials confirmed that there were no more threats and that it was not necessary to keep the buildings closed.

It was an unexpected day off for children, as well as an inconvenience for many parents.

But for a public school district, a task necessary to control a virus that is not yet fully understood.

Polk County Public Health does not believe there is currently a community spread of viruses.

Then, with the buildings disinfected, classes will resume on Wednesday.