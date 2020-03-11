Coronavirus in Minnesota: Metro Transit improves cleanliness on buses and trains – Up News Info

– Metro Transit is taking precautions for its approximately 250,000 daily passengers.

Your goal is to do an improved cleaning on every bus and train every three days. People are also taking their own measures.

Passengers depend on Metro Transit to go to work and school, and to see family and friends, but it also transports passengers in enclosed and confined places. A rider named Brandon is taking some precautions during the trip. He has started wearing antibacterial wipes since he found out about COVID-19.

"You are trapped in a tube with people," Brendan said. "Simply by touching buttons, really anything that other people probably touch."

It is an area that Metro Transit is paying attention to now. The public relations manager, Howie Padilla, says that his agency began to do a deep and improved cleaning on all buses and trains over the weekend.

"And what that implies is cleaning every horizontal surface," Padilla said.

He said they are following the guidance of similar agencies like MTA in New York. The regime has gone from regular deep cleaning every 30 days for the railroad and every 45 days for buses. They also continue daily sweeping and cleaning.

"We will continue to evaluate. We will continue to work with the (Minnesota Department of Health) to make sure everyone is as safe as possible," Padilla said.

Passengers like Jennifer Kerr are glad to hear the precautions, but she questions them.

"I think it's nice. It won't be enough," Kerr said.

Then, cyclists like Deja Chappell will continue to take their own measurements.

"Be careful not to touch my face after being on the train, making sure to change my clothes when I get there and then wash my hands when I get home," Chappell said.

They realize that it is up to each individual to stay home if they are sick, cough in the elbow and avoid close contact if possible.

"We all own our health, and I think we should all others be aware of that and not cough in each other's face and be considered," Kerr said.

