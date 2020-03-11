Coronavirus: Getafe refuses to travel to Italy to tie in the European League of Inter Milan | Soccer news

"There are people who are afraid of UEFA, but I'm afraid that people close to me get this disease by going to the main epicenter of it, where 262 people have died in two days."





Getafe will not travel to Milan for Thursday's Europa League game against Inter due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, even if that means losing the tie, said the president of the Spanish club.

The region of Lombardy, where Milan is located, is at the epicenter of the worst outbreak of coronavirus in Europe that has led the Italian government to impose a national blockade.

The match in San Siro will be played without the assistance of fans.

"The Spanish government, which is what we have to follow, has banned return flights between Spain and Italy," said Getafe president Angel Torres. Zero Wave radio.

A view outside the San Siro in Milan after fans were closed to limit the spread of Covid-19

"The Italian government has banned its own competition for fear of further spread of the disease. If we put ourselves in the line of fire playing there, it would be a contradiction that makes no sense."

"It would be great to play the tie against Inter and we were very excited as a club and fan base, but if that can't happen and we have to lose the tie, we'll do it with our heads up." "

The game is still scheduled despite an announcement on Monday that all Serie A matches have been suspended until at least April 3, and the Italian football federation admitted that the season cannot be completed due to the virus.

People wear masks at the Termini central station in Rome

Italy, which has the highest number of reported cases outside of China, has more than 10,000 infections and 631 deaths.

"I think they (UEFA) have been sleeping on their laurels," Torres said. "There are people who are afraid of UEFA, but I'm afraid that people close to me get this disease by going to the main epicenter of it, where 262 people have died in two days."

"If we get in the line of fire, contract the disease and return, the Spanish league would have to be suspended. That is not what we need. We could ask the Spanish Football Federation to intervene, but I do not know how much influence they will have there .

"We cannot play in those conditions. Health is above all and if a game is not played or cannot be seen, we will participate next year if we are allowed."