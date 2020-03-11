Coronavirus fears caused the postponement of Colorado hemp exposure and the cancellation of the national dermatologist meeting

%MINIFYHTMLc06cd0dff8d5a56391a17ca0fb0141dc11% %MINIFYHTMLc06cd0dff8d5a56391a17ca0fb0141dc12%

After seeing other conferences and festivals canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus, the organizers of the NoCo Hemp Expo are rescheduling their annual event for August.

The exhibition, which according to the organizers is the largest meeting of the hemp industry, was scheduled from March 26 to 28 at the Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel and the National Western Complex. The locations will be the same, but the dates are now August 6-8.

Morris Beegle, co-founder of the exhibition, said Tuesday that the organizers previously issued a statement saying they planned to meet the original date.

"But as it developed, it seemed like this was going to get pretty ugly," Beegle said.

A second planned conference was canceled at the Colorado Convention Center due to the spread of the contagious coronavirus, which made people sick and closed activities worldwide. The American Academy of Dermatology was scheduled to meet from March 20 to 24, but according to a publication on its website, the organization decided to suspend the annual meeting because many participants were unable to attend due to the travel ban by several institutions. Almost 19,000 people were expected to attend.

On Saturday, the American Physical Society rejected its conference due to concerns about the growing outbreak of coronavirus.

Rich Carollo, director of sales and marketing for the Colorado Convention, said Tuesday he had not heard of any other cancellation.

Denver city leaders canceled the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade due to the coronavirus. The parade was planned on Saturday downtown.

Beegle said he had been monitoring what other festivals were doing to decide how to proceed with the hemp convention, which attracts business and agriculture representatives, as well as advocates. The South by Southwest festival held every year in Austin, Texas, was canceled last week after the city mayor declared an emergency related to the coronavirus.

Then, Beegle and Steven Hoffman, who is responsible for marketing NoCo Hemp, were in Anaheim, California, last week for the Natural Products Expo West when they learned that it was postponed to a later date.

"I saw from the zero zone how those things developed," said Beegle. “I learned from what they did last week. It's just a cascading effect. "

There will be financial consequences, said Beegle. A lot of time and money was invested in advertising the event and making arrangements.

"But first of all we want to offer a safe environment," said Beegle.

NoCo Hemp published news of his postponement on Monday, a day before Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency in Colorado to deal with the spread of the coronavirus.

There are now 15 total cases of highly infectious coronavirus in Colorado. The first two cases were announced on March 5.