Coronavirus (COVID-19): the legislator replaces meetings in person with phone calls to stop the spread of the virus – Up News Info

At least one Minnesota legislator is replacing meetings in person with phone calls for fear of spreading the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

State Senator Matt Klein (DFL – Mendota Heights) released a video on his Facebook page on Tuesday, explaining his decision. The legislator, who is also a doctor, said that "cities that have acted quickly to eliminate people from large congregated environments have been able to slow down and stop the progress of this disease."

Klein says he is still open to comments from his constituents. Instead of a meeting at his office in St. Paul, he would prefer an email exchange or a phone call.

"For this short time, I would prefer that people not go down to the capitol and put themselves at risk," he said.

Until Wednesday, there have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The latter was reported Tuesday, when a person in Anoka County tested positive after being exposed during an international trip. The person, who is in his 30s, is in critical condition.

To slow the spread of the virus, state health officials are encouraging people to stay home if they are sick, cover their coughs and routinely wash their hands.