Coronavirus concerns force some Las Vegas hotels to shut down food buffets – Up News Info Tampa

– Another American institution is temporarily abandoned due to concerns about the coronavirus: food buffets in Las Vegas.

Officials at MGM Resorts announced Tuesday that the company would temporarily close buffets, where diners are served meals from various food stalls, at various properties on the Las Vegas Strip, beginning Sunday, March 15, to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

Those properties include the MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Aria, Bellagio, Mirage, Luxor, and Excalibur.

MGM says it will evaluate the closings weekly, reported KLAS, a Up News Info affiliate.

"The safety and health of guests and employees remain the top priority as the company works with local health officials on protocol and procedures during this time," MGM Resorts International said in a statement.

ICYMI: Starting Sunday, MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its buffets at 7 of its properties amid concerns about the coronavirus. Thoughts? https://t.co/6Se0zxcSLK – 8 news NOW (@ 8NewsNow) March 11, 2020

It is unknown how many workers will be affected.

MGM said all of its employees "will work directly with MGM's Labor Relations department to help with any job changes, transitions or questions as part of Buffet's temporary closure process."

Other casinos and properties have said they are undergoing extensive deep cleaning operations to ensure the health and safety of their surroundings.

Wynn Las Vegas announced that, starting Wednesday, its buffet "will have stationed culinary staff at each food station to serve our guests, eliminating the need for guests to touch serving utensils," the Las Vegas newspaper reported. Review Journal.

Health officials announced Sunday that two more Nevadans have reportedly tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected in the state to four.