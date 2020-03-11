Coronavirus: Comparing the outbreak with previous health scare – Up News Info

– Experts say there are now more than 1,100 cases of coronavirus in the United States. At least 30 patients have died.

But many still downplay the importance of the outbreak, comparing it to previous health scares.

Don't believe people who say coronavirus "is not a big deal," or "is a hoax," or "other epidemics were worse."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, previous epidemics have killed more people, thus far, but they were largely contained in smaller areas.

The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, appears to be more contagious and more deadly.

Fewer people got SARS and MERS, but those diseases killed a high percentage of patients who got it.

Last year's seasonal flu killed 32,000 people, with 95 victims in Minnesota.

MERS had a mortality rate of 34.5%.

SARS had a mortality rate of 9.6%.

The COVID-19 mortality rate is believed to be 3.4%.

Flu is 0.1%

COVID-19 is not contained in an area. It is jumping borders and spreading across the world. It will infect many more people. It is easier to transmit. There is no vaccine and there is no cure.

Sneezing, touching, or just breathing near another person can spread it. There are no early symptoms, so people carry it for days without knowing it.

Most people who get the virus show mild symptoms and have recovered, but older people are at risk. In China, the mortality rate for patients over the age of 80 is 22%. In Italy, it is 42%.

And comparisons of COVID-19 with the last global pandemic, the 1918 flu, are invalid. Six hundred and seventy-five thousand Americans died from the flu. Doctors misdiagnosed the cause. And there were no antibiotics or antiviral drugs.

So COVID-19 has yet to claim as many deaths as previous epidemics. But it is a new virus that humans have no immunity and there will be no vaccine for at least a year.

Medical experts are giving these precautions:

Stay home if you are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes.

Wash your hands often.

Avoid touching your face.

