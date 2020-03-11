Corey Feldman accuses Charlie Sheen of raping Corey Haim when he was 13!

The consequences of Corey Feldman's documentary, (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, have already begun, and the actor claims that it was Charlie Sheen who raped him when he was just a child.

According to Feldman, Haim confessed that Sheen had raped him in 1986 during the filming of Lucas. Haim was only 13 years old and Sheen was 19 years old at the time of filming.

Feldman alleges that Haim told him about the alleged violation in great detail.

"(Haim) told me: & # 39; Charlie leaned me between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anyone could have passed, anyone could have seen him & # 39;".

Sheen denies that the violation occurred.

"These sick, twisted and extravagant allegations never occurred. Point," Sheen said in a statement on page six. "I urge everyone to consider the source and read what their mother, Judy Haim, has to say."

Judy Haim, Corey's mother, has also denied the accusations.

"My son never mentioned Charlie. We never talked about Charlie. Everything was invented," he told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. "If my son were here to hear all this, he would throw up."