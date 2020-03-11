Corey Feldman accuses Charlie Sheen of raping Corey Haim when he was 13!

The consequences of Corey Feldman's documentary, (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, have already begun, and the actor claims that it was Charlie Sheen who raped him when he was just a child.

According to Feldman, Haim confessed that Sheen had raped him in 1986 during the filming of Lucas. Haim was only 13 years old and Sheen was 19 years old at the time of filming.

Feldman alleges that Haim told him about the alleged violation in great detail.

